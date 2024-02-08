At World Day for Consecrated Life Mass, religious recognized for being the light of Christ

The Paterson Diocese honored men and women who serve in religious life — as priests, brothers, and sisters — during a Mass on Feb. 4 for World Day for Consecrated Life. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
The universal Church celebrates World Day for Consecrated Life on Feb. 2, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord. Msgr. Geno Sylva, St. John’s rector and diocesan vicar for special projects, was among the priests concelebrating the Feb. 4 Mass with Bishop Sweeney.
The religious in attendance represented 13 communities and congregations. More would have been present but had ministerial obligations.
The diocese expressed gratitude to those in consecrated life for “the contributions they have made to bring light to the Church and the world,” Bishop Sweeney posted on social media.
Bishop Sweeney encouraged young people, their parents, and catechists to learn more about the communities present at the Mass. They can do so by visiting the websites of the various communities and congregations and by visiting the diocesan website at https://rcdop.org/religious-life-1