Attorney Richard Williams, Jr. presented with Advocati Christi Award at Red Mass

MADISON At the seventh annual Red Mass on Oct. 2, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney presented the diocesan Advocati Christi Award to Richard J. Williams, Jr., a civil trial attorney, for his dedication to his Catholic faith, his family, and the legal profession. The Mass took place at 11 a.m. at the Evangelization Center of St. Paul Inside the Walls here.
Members of the legal profession, family, and friends gathered in St. Paul’s chapel for the Mass to honor Williams, a partner in the law firm of McElroy and Deutsch of Morristown. Bishop Sweeney celebrated the Mass and, towards the end, gave Williams the award, a portrait of St. Thomas More, patron of the legal profession. The honoree is a founding member of Advocati Christi, a fellowship at St. Paul’s of Catholic lawyers and judges who are committed to their faith and profession and mentoring other legal professionals.
Coordinating the event were St. Paul’s staff and members of Advocati Christi. The Red Mass took place at the usual time of the Young Adult Mass, so members of the young adult community participated, along with past recipients of Advocati Christi. They prayed that God confers the Holy Spirit upon members of the legal profession.
“It’s a great joy to honor Rich, and I thank him for his faithful service in his practice of the law and his vocation. It reminds us to try to do what God is asking of us day by day,” Bishop Sweeney said in his homily. He said that it is important that members of the legal profession “raise their voices to speak out for justice for our brothers and sisters. We need to increase our faith. Saints, like St. Thomas More, can help us,” the Bishop said.
As England’s lord chancellor, St. Thomas More steadfastly refused to approve King Henry VIII’s divorce, remarriage, and establishment of the Church of England. St. Thomas More was charged with high treason and beheaded in London, on July 6, 1535, according to historical accounts.
In his acceptance address, Williams thanked Bishop Sweeney, Advocati Christi, St. Paul’s, and his family, friends, and colleagues. He especially thanked his wife, children, siblings, and also parents for raising his siblings and him in the Catholic faith and “with a work ethic and integrity.”
“St. Paul is a friendly and welcoming environment, where you can discover your faith journey,” said Williams, who cited the evangelization center’s spiritual influence on him. He also said he draws inspiration from St. Thomas More’s words before being executed, “I die the King’s good servant, and God’s first.”
A civil trial attorney, Williams has extensive experience in civil litigation in federal and New Jersey State courts. Williams serves as a practice group manager for his firm’s Litigation and Insurance Services Practice Group and is co-chair of its Hiring Committee. His resume states that he is a past president of the Trial Attorneys of New Jersey.
Williams attended the University of Scranton, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in history. He earned a Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1996. According to his resume, Williams also serves as the chairman of the board of directors for a non-profit organization, the Excellence with Integrity Institute.
Introducing Williams for the award was his friend and colleague, Joseph LaSala, also a partner in McElroy and Deutsch. He called the honoree “a true shining light” in his commitment to his family, profession, and faith.
“Rich is the first to drop everything and help a friend without asking ‘why?’” LaSala said. “He treats clients with civility, dignity, and respect, and he’s not afraid to take on complex cases,” he said.
During Mass, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization and a Red Mass concelebrant, publicly honored Williams, citing his “constant and unassuming involvement” in Advocati Christi over the years.