Award for cathedral

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. John the Baptist Cathedral receives award from Paterson’s Historic Preservation Commission

PATERSON The Cathedral of St. John the Baptist was recognized by the City of Paterson’s Historic Preservation Commission with the Stewardship Award for Outstanding Historic Rehabilitation of a Paterson Historic Ecclesiastical Building. The 19th annual Historic Preservation event was held Oct. 26 at the Brownstone here.



Gianfranco Archimede, executive director of the Paterson Historic Preservation Commission, presented the award to Bishop Serratelli. Dennis Rodano, diocesan facilities project manager, who oversaw the massive cathedral restoration project with Rebeca Ruiz-Ulloa, diocesan architect, gave a presentation on the restoration of the 147-year-old cathedral, which was rededicated by Bishop Serratelli on June 24, the feast of the nativity of St. John the Baptist. It had been closed for renovations and repairs since 2010.



The Historic Preservation Commission also presented Certificates of Appreciation to Rodano and Ruiz-Ulloa and to Arthur John Sikula Associates and Victor Zucchi & Sons for their work in the cathedral restoration project.

