Bishop’s Annual Appeal helps those with addictions who are in recovery

PATERSON Every day more than 115 people in the United States die due to abusing opioids, more commonly known for its use as a strong painkiller. That’s one person every 12 minutes. The opioid epidemic is the term used to describe this major health crisis that is constantly in the news headlines.



Well before addiction to opioids became a major epidemic, Straight & Narrow (S&N), a diocesan Catholic Charities agency in Paterson, has been there for those struggling with addiction. Founded in 1954 as a treatment program for male alcoholics, S&N has evolved into a premier, pace-setting, comprehensive social service, health care and community development agency.



Under the theme, “Here I am, Lord,” S&N is one of the recipients of pledges made to the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal allowing the faithful of the Paterson Diocese to help the longest running community-based residential treatment facility for those who are struggling with addiction in the United States.



Russell, an S&N graduate from 1982, looks back at his time at S&N and owes the treatment facility for saving his life. “I arrived at S&N on Oct. 31, 1979. I was 30 years old. It was either help from S&N or back to prison for the third time,” he said. “I was not supposed to have made it. I should have died on numerous occasions. Today, I have no urge to drink or use drugs because they are not on my list of options anymore. I’ve told many people that Catholic Charities S&N saved my life. It helped me find the answers within myself. I now have fond memories of S&N, after all, that’s where I grew up.”



At S&N, more than 60,000 people have been served since it opened its doors more than 60 years ago. Today, the center operates short- and long-term men’s and women’s drug and alcohol treatment, a detox medical hospital, adult outpatient treatment, the Msgr. Wall Social Service Center for people struggling with opioid addiction, the Intoxicated Drivers Resource Center and the O’Conner Hall Halfway House for men participating in the N.J. drug court system.



“Catholic social teaching reminds us that the dignity of the human person is a foundation of a moral vision for society,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Catholic Charities. “At Catholic Charities, S&N, we believe that everyone, regardless of their personal struggles, is a daughter or son of God. We treat every person individually and with dignity and respect. With the opioid epidemic impacting more households than ever before throughout the Diocese of Paterson, our services are vital and in great demand.”



In addition to the drug and alcohol rehabilitation, S&N also offers a medical day care center for individuals with special needs, operates two low income housing facilities in Paterson, has two early childhood education and learning centers providing quality childcare to the children of Paterson’s low-income families and runs the Family Success Center, a community center providing services to individuals and families of Paterson and surrounding communities.



Joseph, a 2017 S&N graduate, said, “Although I wasn’t aware of it at the time, S&N has provided me with the base of knowledge that I needed, enabling me to continue living my life clean and sober after my departure. It was really an eye-opening experience for me to see the progress that I made. S&N opened my eyes to many positive possibilities in my life. I am very thankful for the opportunity to have attended the Paterson facility.”



In addition to S&N, the Appeal will also support diocesan Catholic Charities’ other agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services and the Department for Persons with Disabilities. The Appeal will also aid students attending inner-city area Catholic elementary schools, the education of diocesan seminarians and the healthcare needs of priests and Nazareth Village, the retired priests’ residence.



“Funds from the Bishop’s Annual Appeal will make a great difference in the lives of those served at S&N. It is a vital resource to the community that helps hundreds of people in need each day. Every community has been impacted by addiction and Catholic Charities has been there to answer the call. Giving to the Appeal allows us to fulfill our very important mission,” said Chris Brancato, Catholic Charities development director.