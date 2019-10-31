BAA provides care for priests

CHESTER When Father Brendan Murray, pastor emeritus of Sacred Heart/Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Dover, retired this past summer, he moved to Nazareth Village, the retired diocesan priests residence here. He was drawn to the idea that the unique retirement facility offered him a place to live independently while still helping at local parishes and at the same time, to live in fraternity with his brother priests.
With support to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, 15 priests currently are living their golden years at Nazareth Village with five new priest-residents moving in this year alone. More than 50 priests have made their home at Nazareth since its opening in 1993.
Father Murray, a priest for 50 years, recalls talking to his parishioners about supporting the Bishop’s Annual Appeal each year. “I remember I would humorously say, ‘Someday, I’ll be living at Nazareth Village so please support the Appeal’ and now here I am.”
In addition to Nazareth Village, senior priests living in nursing homes or facilities for other health care needs, the Appeal helps to offset rising annual healthcare and special needs costs whether it is because of health issues or aging. There are six priests currently living at nursing home facilities in the area.
Under the theme, “For I was hungry…,” Nazareth Village and priests’ healthcare needs are supported by the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which also assists diocesan Catholic Charities, urban elementary school support and diocesan seminarian education. Parishes also have the opportunity to receive a rebate if they top their goal through the Appeal’s rebate program. This year, because of the massive fire that destroyed the halfway house at Straight and Narrow in Paterson, 10 percent of funds raised for the 2019 BAA will be used toward the rebuilding efforts.
Last year, the Diocese allocated $433,230 to help fund the cost of Nazareth Village and priests’ healthcare needs. At Nazareth Village, each priest-resident has a sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In addition, common rooms include a recreation room, library, refectory, TV room, parlors, laundry, physical therapy room and exercise room. A home-cooked meal at lunchtime is provided on weekdays during which the priests gather like family. The cornerstone and heart of Nazareth Village is its chapel — Our Lady Mother of Priests Chapel — allowing priests to celebrate liturgy when they are not helping at parishes in the Diocese.
Father Murray said, “I am grateful there was this place. I still help out at Sacred Heart/Holy Rosary Parish celebrating Masses and teaching RCIA there and I am living among the priests I have known for a long time. We all get along very well.”
He also attributes the staff at Nazareth Village for making the place feel like a home. “They are wonderful,” said Father Murray. “They make everything run so smoothly from meals at lunch to keeping the grounds beautiful. I am very grateful and appreciative for them.”
The late Bishop Rodimer led the creation of Nazareth Village 25 years ago to be a supportive independent living facility for retired diocesan priests. Today, Nazareth Village consists of 10 condominiums that are connected to form five large buildings, which includes the Cabrini Home Health Care Facility.
For the senior priests, in need of more long-term living assistance, the nursing home facilities providing care for priests are St. Joseph Home for the Elderly in Totowa; Merry Heart Senior Care in Succasunna; St. Vincent Health and Rehabilitation Center, Cedar Grove; Brandywine Senior Living, Toms River, and Arbor Terrace, Morris Plains.
Patrick Brennan, chief financial officer of the Paterson Diocese, said, “Continuing to provide high quality compassionate healthcare for our priests as they age or experience health issues remains a special priority for the Diocese. We continue to see steadily rising priest healthcare costs especially for daily nursing home care and other health-related needs. Your generosity in supporting the Bishop’s Annual Appeal allows the Diocese to insure these ongoing and increasing priest care needs are met.”
Brennan said, “We continue to actively explore a range of funding options that will create a sustainable source for retired priest healthcare and long-term care. Please continue to keep our retired and infirm priests in our prayers and consider increasing or extending your gifts to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.”