BAA newsletter published

CLIFTON Shining a spotlight on the work of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA) and the tremendous impact of the gifts made by so many throughout the Paterson Diocese, the diocesan development office published its first quarterly electronic newsletter, IMPACT, which is now available on the Diocese website, www.dop.org. In addition, parishioners can subscribe to the quarterly newsletter and receive it via email.
Mary Beth Green, diocesan development operations manager, said, “We randomly surveyed some of our parishioners earlier in the year and wanted to be pro-active in our approach, sharing the good works made possible through our generous donors. IMPACT came together to better communicate the success stories about all the good work being done because of our generous parishioners. It is definitely faith in action.”
During the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, parishioners were offered the option of indicating on their pledge card if they were interested in receiving a quarterly electronic newsletter. Currently, several hundred signed up to receive it.
Green said, “The first issue of this ‘quick read’ newsletter focuses on diocesan programs and ministries that are available to people in Sussex County. Subsequent issues will highlight those in Morris and Passaic counties.”
The inaugural issue spotlights the work of Partnership for Social Services in Franklin and how it is helping those served in Sussex County. It also focuses on the impact of a resident at Wallace House, a group home part of Diocesan Catholic Charities’ Department for Persons with Disabilities in Sparta. The issue also introduces the staff of the diocesan Development Office.
Parishes can add the newsletter to its parish website so that it is accessible to parishioners. Those parishes with eCatholic websites can do so when they log into their parish website and at the bottom left of the homepage — choose the button “add content” and select “from the Diocese.” Then click on the module on the right of the logo “Impact.” Any parish needing assistance with this can contact Tom Barrett, (973) 777-8818, ext. 231 or email him at tbarrett@patersondiocese.org.
The Development Office currently is welcoming year-end gifts for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal. Online gifts can be made at www.2019appeal.org or checks can be mailed to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal at P.O. Box 2095, Paterson, N.J. 07509. All gifts postmarked Dec. 31, 2019 or earlier can be part of 2019 tax preparation.