Baby Hats Ministry of parish provides for newly baptized babies

A story in The Beacon inspired the creation of the Baby Hats Ministry at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in the Stirling neighborhood of Long Hill Township. The group has been busy since it was founded on May 31, 2022, the Feast of the Visitation.
About 12 knitters and crocheters in the group have already made, labeled, and packaged more than 100 hats to give to parents at the baptism of their babies. By doing this, members hope to introduce the parents and babies to their caring, supportive parish.
During the summer, the team made 120 hats for 3- and 4-year-olds for a diocesan Catholic Charities preschool in Paterson.
In the fall, ministry members made hats and scarves for the homeless at “Summit Warm Hearts,” which meets at the Unitarian Church in Summit. The group also received 20 hats from a former parishioner who lives in South Carolina.
The story that inspired the Baby Hats Ministry appeared in The Beacon on Jan. 20, 2022. It profiled the Baptismal Aftercare ministry at St. Mary’s Parish in Pompton Lakes, which puts together gift packages for the families of newly baptized babies at the parish. Items include prayer cards, a rosary, a Miraculous Medal, a photo frame, and a hand-made blanket or hat.
The Baby Hats Ministry meets on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Vincent’s. Each gathering begins with prayer for those who will receive the hats. Members also enjoy time together, sharing stories, laughing, and sharing their faith. The ministry has the support of Father Richard Carton, their pastor.
No experience in knitting or crocheting is necessary. The group will teach new members.
Information: Email Jan Parry at [email protected]