Back from World Youth Day

Crystal Guerrero is pictured with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney after the recording of episode 19 of the Beyond The Beacon podcast. Listen to it on your favorite podcast service or watch the video version on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel. Guerrero is the director of religious education and the office manager at The Catholic Community of St. Brendan & St. George in Clifton. She and Bishop Sweeney were among a group of pilgrims from the Diocese of Paterson who traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, for World Youth Day 2023. Guerrero, one of the leaders on the multi-day pilgrimage, shares what the experience was like for her and the others. Guerrero also discusses forming a parish youth ministry.