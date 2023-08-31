Back to School

BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
On this past Thursday, Aug. 24, I had the privilege of celebrating Mass with the presidents and principals of our diocesan Catholic schools. The school leaders gathered as they do each year at the invitation of Ms. Mary Baier, our Diocesan Superintendent of Schools and head of our Diocesan Office of Catholic Schools. We had Mass at the beginning of the day. The school leaders then spent the rest of the day in meetings with Superintendent Baier and other diocesan leaders, sharing information and ideas and discussing challenges and opportunities in preparation to begin a new school year.
These kinds of gatherings help us to focus our goals for the year ahead even as we are mindful of challenges. In his apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium, our Holy Father, Pope Francis, noted that our efforts must always be missionary, evangelizing, in nature. As the Holy Father wrote, “Pastoral ministry in a missionary key seeks to abandon the complacent attitude that says: ‘We have always done it this way.’ I invite everyone to be bold and creative in this task of rethinking the goals, structures, style, and methods of evangelization in their respective communities” (33). Our local Church is blessed with leaders who see their work as service and are open to the creative power of the Holy Spirit to guide their efforts.
It was a wonderful coincidence that the meeting of the presidents and principals took place on Aug. 24, which is the Feast of St. Bartholomew, Apostle and Martyr. In addition to having the opportunity to thank our school leaders for all that they do to lead our Catholic Schools, I encouraged them to reflect on the role of the Apostles as both administrators and catechists. From the day of Pentecost and the time of the Acts of the Apostles, bishops, priests, and deacons have shared the roles and responsibilities of administration and the teaching of the Good News of the Gospel with other leaders within the “community of believers.” As the Church grew and spread, the rise of monasteries and “religious communities” of women and men who took vows in consecrated life has been a great blessing in evangelization and varied ministries, but perhaps especially in the formation of Catholic Schools. We see the fruits of those labors up to the present day in our diocese, in the schools administered by communities of consecrated religious, as well as in the women and men in consecrated life who lead and serve in many of our diocesan schools.
In the gathering of our presidents and principals, it is clear that the leadership and participation of the laity is a great blessing to the Church. We certainly see the contribution and ministry of lay leaders in our parish. I am privileged to see it every day in so many of our diocesan employees who share their gifts, talents, experience, and faith by leading or working in our diocesan offices. In a particular way, I am grateful, and we should all be grateful to the lay women and men who serve as presidents and principals of our Catholic Schools. We should also be grateful to all our teachers, administrators, volunteers, benefactors, pastors, and parents who allow us to continue to have strong and vibrant Catholic Schools. There is no doubt that there are some real, significant challenges that our current economic, political, and cultural environment presents to the vitality and viability of our Catholic Schools. As bishop, I am very optimistic, and I am committed to doing all that we can to strengthen and support our Catholic Schools.
As we go “back to school” this year, I would like to share some news about two schools in the City of Paterson. One is a Catholic School, and the other is a “new” school. One of the ministries supported by our Diocesan Ministries Appeal is “inner city Catholic Schools,” and one of the schools supported by our Ministries Appeal is St. Gerard’s School in Paterson. It is truly a “mission school.” For more than 20 years, St. Gerard’s School has been led by Sister Joanne Pompa, M.P.F. In the time that St. Gerard’s has been a “mission school,” Sister Joanne has been supported by our superintendent and our Diocesan Schools Office, as finances, enrollment, and facilities have all been challenges that need to be faced with collaborative effort and teamwork. Another tremendous source of support for St. Gerard’s has been the Tri-Country Scholarship Fund. Under the leadership of Prudence Pigott and the Board of “Tri-County” and thanks to the tremendous generosity of donors, many families are able to send their children to St. Gerard’s (and many other schools in our diocese and beyond) because they receive a “Tri-County Scholarship.”
The challenges at St. Gerard’s are still present, but I am very grateful to Msgr. George Hundt for accepting the assignment to “return” as the pastor of St. Gerard’s. Msgr. Hundt brings his 14 years of experience as pastor of St. Vincent Martyr in Madison and his more than 42 years of service as a priest of our diocese to not only lead the parish community but also to work with Sister Joanne, our Schools Office, Tri-County, and many others so that Catholic families of the City of Paterson can have the opportunity to send their children to a thriving Catholic School.
The “new” school in the City of Paterson is called “Brilla Paterson.” It is a “charter school” located on the grounds of our diocesan Cathedral of St. John the Baptist. In the coming weeks and months, we will be sharing more information about “Brilla Paterson,” the “Seton Teaching Fellows,” and the “El Camino” afterschool catechetical program, but, for the moment, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Msgr. Geno Sylva, our cathedral rector, the board of Brilla Paterson, the Seton Education Partners, and all those who have truly labored with love for more than two years to make “Brilla Paterson” a “dream come true.”
Despite the best efforts and hopes of dedicated teachers and hardworking parents, in recent years, the families and children of the City of Paterson have not had many “good options” or opportunities to receive an education at the very highest level. I believe that in the support we have shown and continue to show for St. Gerard’s School and now with the addition of “Brilla Paterson,” the children and families of the City of Paterson have more opportunities to receive an elementary school education at the very highest level. Also, and perhaps most importantly, both St. Gerard’s and the “El Camino” afterschool catechetical program, offered by “Brilla Paterson,” provide a holistic education, educating the whole person, body, mind, soul, and spirit, helping parents as the first catechists, to raise their children in the ways of faith.
I have shared before that, personally, during grammar school and high school, “back to school” was probably my least favorite time of year. Now, as bishop, I am very excited and looking forward to a new school year in the City of Paterson and throughout our diocese. I ask all to pray especially for our Catholic schools and their leaders, as we pray for all students, parents, teachers, and administrators who are going (or have gone) “back to school.”