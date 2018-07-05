Barbecue for diocesan seminarians held at St. Bonaventure Parish

PATERSON A barbecue for seminarians of the Diocese of Paterson was held June 26 on the grounds of St. Bonaventure Parish here.



Volunteers from Hermandad de Emaus, a charismatic apostolate from the Bronx, N.Y., assisted in cooking the food for the event and provided the music.



Joining the seminarians were Bishop Serratelli, Father Kevin Corcoran, the Bishop’s priest-secretary; Father Edgar Rivera, diocesan vocations director; Father Vidal Gonzalez Jr., assistant vocations director, and Father David Monteleone, assistant vocations director, as well as Father Brando Ibarra, who helped in providing the food. Seminarians who attended are studying at St. Andrew's College Seminary and Immaculate Conception Seminary, South Orange; Mount St. Mary's Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.; Theological College at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Holy Apostles Seminary in Connecticut, and the Pontifical North American College in Rome, as well as those presently in ESL classes at Rutgers University in Newark.

