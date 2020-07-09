‘Be the Face of Christ’

PATERSON On the evening of June 30 before Bishop Kevin Sweeney’s ordination/installation as the eighth Bishop of Paterson on July 1, a vesper service was held for the new bishop in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
The vesper service was a warm welcome for Bishop Sweeney, which was attended by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, who represented Pope Francis. That night, the Bishop-elect entered the cathedral following a procession of clergy members from around the Diocese as well as laywomen dressed in native garb from countries around the world, who represented the rich diversity of the people in the Diocese of Paterson’s three counties of Passaic, Morris and Sussex. The women read the general intercessions in eight different languages.
Among those in attendance were family members of the new Bishop. Due to social distancing restrictions mandated by the state because of COVID-19, 100 people attended the vesper service with thousands more watching the livestreaming of the vespers on the homepage of the diocesan website.
To welcome the Bishop-elect that evening was Bishop Serratelli, apostolic administrator, who served as presider. “We are happy to be with all in this moment of prayer,” he said. “A warm welcome to all those present and to those watching us through the media.”
Bishop Serratelli gave a special welcome to the family of the Bishop-elect. “I would like to welcome the family and friends of Bishop-elect Sweeney. We are grateful for all the support that you have given to him over the years. Your love, your affection have prepared him to be the great priest and the good bishop that he will be for our Diocese,” he told them.
During the sacred vespers, Bishop Serratelli said, “God in his goodness is giving to us Bishop-elect Sweeney to be for the Church of Paterson the face of Christ. He has prepared him well for this ministry within the Church. His love of his people, his pastoral zeal for those in need, his concern for those in consecrated life, his understanding of his brother priests, who like himself are frail vessels of clay bearing divine grace. All these and much more have made him able to look at others and to see in each a son and a daughter redeemed by the blood of Christ.”
Welcoming Bishop-elect Sweeney at the vesper service was Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia, who gave a nod to the new bishop’s favorite baseball team — the New York Yankees — by referencing Yogi Berra, who wore No. 8. “Today Bishop-elect Sweeney comes to us to be our eighth bishop and he’s also bishop of Yogi’s final resting place (Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover) and therefore we want him to know Yogi belongs to us,” quipped Msgr. Mahoney.
Msgr. Mahoney also thanked the committee who worked to prepare for the events surrounding Bishop-elect Sweeney’s installation. He also led a heartfelt applause to Bishop Serratelli at the beginning of the service and said, “It is fitting we honor and thank and show our respect and love for Bishop Serratelli for the 16 years of service that he has given as our seventh bishop. We pray that he will enjoy long health, happiness and joy.”
Vespers or evening prayer is a regular part of the Liturgy of the Hours, which is the daily prayer of the Church. It includes the Liturgy of the Word, psalms and prayers of thanksgiving. The evening before a bishop’s formal installation is when this evening prayer service is traditionally held. During the service, Bishop Serratelli led the blessing with holy water of the ring, miter and the crosier of the new bishop, which Bishop-elect Sweeney would receive at his ordination/installation July 1 as signs of his episcopal office.
At the end of the vesper service, Bishop Serratelli said, “The days ahead will offer our new bishop many challenges but God who calls us to ministry in the Church gives us the grace to face those challenges and those graces come because the people who love us continue to support us with their prayers.”