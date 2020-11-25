Beacon Christmas Sharing Fund

CLIFTON As The Beacon kicks off its Christmas Sharing Fund, now in its 37th year, it comes during an unprecedented time in human history. Social distancing from each other is a way of life and we greet each in our everyday lives with face masks on during the pandemic of 2020. And today — Thanksgiving Day — will look a lot different this year all around the country.
The Beacon is honored once again this Christmas season to assist Catholic Charities to bring needed joy during the Advent and Christmas seasons to the least among us. From the very beginning of the pandemic, the three agencies of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Paterson, have been on the front lines helping so many in desperate need. Catholic Family and Community Services, the Department for Persons with Disabilities and Straight and Narrow have been working harder more than ever to assist so many affected by the pandemic who come to Catholic Charities in their time of need.
Through this partnership with Catholic Charities and the Christmas Sharing Fund, Christmas “wishes” can be provided through the generosity of The Beacon’s readers. These wishes can be little items like food ingredients for a senior that loves to bake or small toys for children, who would not have any given to them this Christmas. The fund also helps with some larger needs like assistance with bills or help for housing so no veteran goes homeless.
To learn further where your donations will go, read the different screened stories sent by Catholic Charities that describes an agency, an individual or a family’s situation and their Christmas wishes.
For more than three and a half decades, over $729,000 in Christmas Sharing Fund gifts have come in from individual readers, parishes, community organizations and businesses from all over the Diocese’s three counties of Morris, Passaic and Sussex. Last year, Beacon readers donated a total of $20,006.
This year due to the pandemic, readers are encouraged to donate online at a special designated page found at www.ccpaterson.org/sharing. Checks can also be made out to “Catholic Charities c/o The Beacon Christmas Sharing Fund” and sent to Catholic Charities
c/o The Beacon Sharing Fund, 777 Valley Rd., Clifton, N.J. 07013. This is a change from previous years to ensure processing. Know that 100 percent of contributions go directly to Catholic Charities for the needy in the Diocese.
Along with screened Catholic Charities scenarios, updated lists of contributors and their contributions will also be published in The Beacon. Requests for anonymity will be honored.
Please know that The Beacon lacks storage space or pick-up and delivery services for new items readers may want to donate. It is suggested they call Diocesan Catholic Charities directly at (973) 737-2077 if they wish to give such items.