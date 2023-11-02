Being ‘Mary’s Hands’ to those in need

Join Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 30 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They discuss Mary’s Hands, a social services ministry that operates out of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown. Speaking about the ministry is Suzanne Toscano, director of administration, and Teresa Prendergast, director of client services for the ministry. This life-changing ministry began in 2014 under the auspices of Sister Mary Elizabeth Lloyd, M.P.F. — known affectionately as the running nun. It was formalized as Mary’s Hands in 2019, and last week, Mary’s Hands became an official program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Paterson.