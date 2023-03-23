Beloved principal builds thriving school community

In the cafeteria of Assumption School in Morristown, a jukebox pumps out the old hit “Brown-Eyed Girl.” After eating lunch, younger students get up and bop to the music with Sister of Charity Merris Larkin, principal, trading laughs, smiles, and funny poses.
Welcome to a magic moment at Assumption: a Lunch Dance Party with Sister Merris, which happens several times over the week. It’s among the many ways she makes her 434 students feel welcomed and loved. It starts with greeting them at the door every morning with Msgr. John Hart, Assumption’s pastor.
Students walk in smiling — and stay that way. Sister Merris visits their classrooms, has conversations with them, gives them hugs, and sometimes wears crazy costumes. During her 30 years as principal, she has built a school community ready to evangelize the Gospel. She is beloved by the staff, students, parents, and Assumption parishioners.
“Assumption School feels like a family. Sister Merris and our teachers care a lot about us, and we care about each other,” said Mary McEnroe, a sixth-grader.
During the day, Assumption also gets serious as students dive into its rigorous curriculum at the school she calls the “brain factory.” The school has a large media center and offers many class trips and activities. The community also lives its faith with religious services and service projects. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Education named Assumption a National Blue Ribbon School.
“I just love the kids. A student may not be an ‘A-plus’ student academically, but we expect him or her to be an ‘A-plus’ person. That’s most important.” Sister Merris said. She started at Assumption in 1978 as a teacher and served as assistant principal before being named principal. “Assumption provides a loving environment. People trust us with their children. The Catholic school also builds up the sponsoring parish. We are teaching the children of students we had years before.”
Sister Merris follows in the tradition of her Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth and certified lay faculty who have staffed the school, founded in 1850. She was inspired by sisters of her order who taught her at St. Aloysius School in Jersey City. One current faculty member is Mary Ann Keiser, who has taught fifth- and sixth-grade math here since 1998.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m coming to work. This is a wonderful place. It’s because of the leadership, support, spirituality, and humor of Sister Merris,” Keiser said.
An eighth-grader, Sergio Carabajo, called Assumption “academically challenging. But the teachers will help you understand the subjects. Sister Merris is an awesome principal. She knows the names of all the students and our parents.”
All day Sister Merris has boundless energy. She stands in the cold, waiting for students to arrive, and stays late. She wears crazy costumes on holidays. For the first day of school, she hires the Mummers String Band to help welcome everyone back to school. Sister Merris also attends students’ sports games.
“Sister Merris loves the kids, and it shows. The students are happy to be here,” said Phyllis DeChiaro, whose two grown daughters graduated from Assumption; two of her grandchildren attend now.
The supportive relationship of Sister Merris and Msgr. Hart is at the heart of the success of the school, which includes a low turnover of staff and students. Msgr. Hart became Assumption’s pastor in 2009.
“We work well together. It’s a great joy. The parents, staff, and kids look up to her. The kids come first for her. She is a great example of a religious principal,” Msgr. Hart said. He added, “Catholic schools are a great gift to evangelization and society.”