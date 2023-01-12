Benedict XVI: A giant of humility

Many have said that the last three Pontiffs have been the tangible expression of the theological virtues for our contemporary world. St. John Paul II symbolizes hope, while Benedict XVI represented faith, and Pope Francis conveys love or charity. In other words, St. John Paul II taught us the «what» of our faith, while Benedict focused on explaining the «why», and currently, Francis teaches us «how» to live out that faith in our Christian lives.
It is no secret that the brilliant intellect of Pope Benedict XVI will constitute his greatest legacy for generations to come, not only of theologians but of every baptized person who desires to conform fully to Christ through a personal encounter with Him. The clarity and simplicity with which the late Pontiff expounded the immeasurable richness of the deposit of faith and the magisterium of the Church in the biblical, dogmatic, and pastoral fields, through his conferences and writings, is a gift from God to every person that seeks to live out his or her discipular identity fully and wholeheartedly.
Last Thursday, on Jan. 5, the iconic St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican witnessed the funeral Mass of Benedict XVI, which was presided by Pope Francis and attended by many bishops, hundreds of priests, and thousands of lay faithful. Once again, the imposing colonnade of Bernini — representing the arms of the Church — embraced all the pilgrims that came to bid farewell to the 264th successor of St. Peter. The very same man who surprised the Church and the world when he announced his resignation — an act of profound humility and steadfast trust in God — on Feb. 11, 2013, thus becoming the first Supreme Pontiff in almost 600 years to resign from the Petrine Office, is now well on his way to the Father’s House to receive the reward of the “good and faithful servant” (cf. Mt 25:21).
Undoubtedly, his 71 years of priesthood and his pontificate have left an indelible mark in the life of the Church he so loved and served, with total selflessness and generosity. Although he was one of the main architects of the theology of the Second Vatican Council and one of the youngest experts to attend the Council, his vocation became emblematic due to his simplicity and profound love of Christ and of His Church. Acknowledged for his brilliant mind and his impeccable academic work as a professor for many years, Benedict XVI will enter the annals of history as a true shepherd who “did theology on his knees. His explanation of the faith was carried out with the devotion of a man who has surrendered all of himself to God and who, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, sought an ever-greater participation in the mystery of that Jesus who had fascinated him from his youth.” (Pope Francis)
“I prepare not for an end, but for an encounter,” said Benedict XVI shortly before his death. The nobleness of his words, of his actions, and of his unwavering faith in a God who is Love will be the two pillars on which the memory of this great giant of humility will rest. Now with renewed filial devotion, let us embrace the request he made in his spiritual testament: “Pray for me, so that the Lord, despite all my sins and inadequacies, may receive me into his eternal dwelling.”
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him.
May the soul of Pope Benedict XVI, and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
(cf. Order of Christian Funerals)
Muchos han dicho que los últimos tres Pontífices han sido la encarnación de las virtudes teologales para nuestro mundo contemporáneo. San Juan Pablo II fue la esperanza, Benedicto XVI la fe, y Francisco es el amor. Puesto de otra forma, san Juan Pablo II nos enseñó el «que» de nuestra fe, mientras que Benedicto se enfocó en explicar el «por qué» y, hoy en día, Francisco nos demuestra el «como» vivir dicha fe en nuestro caminar cristiano.
Para nadie es un secreto que el brillante intelecto de Benedicto XVI constituirá su mayor legado para las generaciones venideras, no solo de teólogos sino de todo bautizado que quiera conformarse plenamente a Cristo a través de un verdadero encuentro personal con El. La claridad y sencillez con la cual expuso la inmensurable riqueza del depósito de la fe y el magisterio de la Iglesia, en el ámbito bíblico, dogmático, y pastoral, a través de sus conferencias y escritos, es un don de Dios para toda persona que busca vivir de lleno su identidad discipular.
El jueves pasado, 5 de enero, la icónica plaza de san Pedro en el Vaticano dio lugar a la misa fúnebre de Benedicto XVI, la cual fue presidida por el Papa Francisco y asistida por decenas de obispos, cientos de sacerdotes, y miles de fieles. Una vez más, la columnata de Bernini — representando los brazos de la Iglesia — abrazo a todos los peregrinos que vinieron a darle el ultimo adiós al 264° sucesor de san Pedro. El mismo hombre que sorprendió a la Iglesia y al mundo con el anuncio de su renuncia — un acto de profunda humildad y confianza en Dios — el 11 de febrero del 2013, convirtiéndose en el primer Sumo Pontífice en casi 600 años en renunciar al Oficio Petrino, se encamina ya a la Casa del Padre para recibir la recompensa del “siervo bueno y fiel” (cf. Mt 25:21).
Indudablemente sus 71 años de sacerdocio y su legado pontificio dejan una huella indeleble en la vida de Iglesia que tanto amo y sirvió con total abnegación y generosidad. A pesar de ser uno de los artífices principales de la teología del Segundo Concilio Vaticano, y uno de los expertos más jóvenes en asistir al Concilio en aquel entonces, su vocación siempre se destaco por su sencillez y profundo amor a Cristo y a Su Iglesia. Reconocido por su mente brillante y su impecable docencia durante muchos años, Benedicto XVI pasa a los anales de la historia como un verdadero pastor quien “hizo teología de rodillas. Su argumentación de la fe fue realizada con la devoción de un hombre que ha entregado todo de sí mismo a Dios y que, bajo la guía del Espíritu Santo, buscó una penetración cada vez mayor en el misterio del Jesús que le había fascinado desde su juventud”. (Papa Francisco)
“Yo no me preparo para un fin, sino para un encuentro” dijo Benedicto XVI poco antes de su muerte. La nobleza de sus palabras, acciones y de su fe inquebrantable en un Dios que es Amor serán los dos pilares sobre los cuales repose la memoria de este gigante de la humildad. Ahora, con un renovado amor filial, acogemos la suplica que nos dirigió en su testamento espiritual: “Recen por mí, para que el Señor, a pesar de todos mis pecados y defectos, me reciba en la morada eterna.”
Dale, Señor, el descanso eterno. Y brille para él la luz perpetua.
Que el alma del Papa Benedicto XVI, y la de todos los fieles difuntos, por la misericordia de Dios, descanse en paz. Amen.
(cf. Ritual de Exequias Cristianas)