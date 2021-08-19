Benedictine monk who was a Korean War hero honored at ceremony

NEWTON Heartbreaking scenes of people trying to flee Afghanistan at Kabul Airport on Aug. 15 after the Taliban took control of the country stayed with the dignitaries and Benedictine monks, as they gathered at St. Paul’s Abbey here the next day to honor a Korean War hero, who led the rescue of 14,005 Korean refugees: their own Benedictine Brother Marinus LaRue.
The chaotic events in Afghanistan reminded the priests, brothers, and lay people of the Diocese and beyond at St. Paul’s on Aug. 16 — including Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney — of the heroism of Brother Marinus during the Korean War. As Capt. Leonard LaRue of the S.S. Meredith Victory, a U.S. Merchant Marine cargo freighter, he led his crew on a courageous rescue of Korean refugees in 1950. After the war, he led a quiet life of prayer as a Benedictine monk at St. Paul’s from 1954 until his death in 2001. For his heroic acts, the Paterson Diocese is now promoting Brother Marinus’ cause for sainthood.
At St. Paul’s, Brother Marinus also was recognized at Mass and an awards ceremony for being a man of peace, prayer, and work at the abbey. For his previous service and heroism, he was posthumously awarded the Merchant Marine Service Medal, the Gallant Ship Citation, the Korean Service Medal, and the Norwegian Medal. Bishop Sweeney accompanied the dignitaries — most of them involved in Brother Marinus’ cause — to his grave on the property to lead them in a prayer for his cause for sainthood [see prayer below].
“I thank all those who are promoting the cause of Brother Marinus. I thank the monks for their collaboration in seeking the Lord’s will. If it is his will, Brother Marinus might one day be St. Marinus,” said Bishop Sweeney, who cited Brother Marinus’ “heroism, faith, and humility.” “In the monastery, he responded to God’s call and gave himself as a member of this community to live that beautiful vocation,” the Bishop said.
Bishop Sweeney said that the plight of Afghans trying to flee their now-occupied country reminded him of those 14,005 Koreans that Brother Marinus helped rescue, during the Korean War.
“We pray for those who are trying to save the Afghans. We also are praying for peace and for God to continue to bless the United States of America,” said Bishop Sweeney.
The Aug. 16 event brought together many people involved in the cause — many of whom had never met before. They included Father Sinclair Oubre, director of the Apostleship of the Sea (AOS) for the Diocese of Beaumont, Texas, who initiated the cause, and said, “I’m pleased to work with these people on the cause.” AOS also livestreamed the event. Benedictine Father Samuel Kim, St. Paul’s prior, thanked everyone for his or her “good work.”
Bishop Emeritus Arthur Serratelli had opened Brother Marinus’ cause for sainthood in the Diocese of Paterson on March 25, 2019, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord. He signed and sealed a decree that opened “the informative process for beatification and canonization” to “study the heroic virtues and reputation of the holiness of the Servant of God, Brother Marinus” — the first of the four-step process that can end in sainthood.
To date, a tribunal that was established for the process has secured the testimony of five people who knew Brother Marinus. Also, theological and a historical commissions are reviewing related writings and materials, said Father Pawel Tomczyk, postulator, who promotes the cause, in his update during the event.
In June, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved the cause for sainthood of Brother Marinus — named “Servant of God” by the Church — at its Spring General Assembly after Bishop Sweeney made a plea for his cause. Last month, Father John Calabro, chaplain and theology teacher at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta, was named as vice postulator. Dr. Mary Mazzarella, director of the diocesan Respect Life Office, was also named as vice notary, Father Tomczyk said.
“Be mindful of supporting the cause in financial and spiritual ways. I ask everyone to pray. We must show Rome that people in Paterson, America, and Korea are praying and seeking the intercession of Brother Marinus,” Father Tomczyk said.
The Aug. 16 event started with Mass in St. Paul’s monastery chapel, celebrated by Father Michael Parisi, diocesan Vicar General, episcopal delegate for the cause — the head of the process in the Diocese, and pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Mountain Lakes, who also served as homilist. He said Brother Marinus “had the courage to use all the blessings that God gave him.”
On Dec. 23, 1950, Capt. LaRue and his crew rescued the thousands of stranded refugees at the port of Hungnam, now part of North Korea, under heavy fire from communist forces that were closing in to capture it. The captain directed the ship to Goeje Island, 38 miles southwest of Pusan, where the ship arrived on Christmas Day. The heroic voyage is considered the greatest rescue mission by a single ship, according to historical accounts.
Four years later, Capt. LaRue entered the Benedictine order at St. Paul’s to pursue a life of prayer. Although he had a storied career at sea, his religious name — Marinus — was taken in honor of the Blessed Mother.
Medals were presented by Dr. Shashi Kumar, national coordinator of education and training for the U.S. Maritime Administration, and Capt. Dru DiMattia, president of the American Merchant Marine Veterans. During the ceremony, Father Parisi and Father Kim presented a display panel with photos of Brother Marinus, the story of his life as a mariner and a monk, and his awards. Also, read were reflections by SS. Meredith Victory crew members.
“I think often of that voyage. I think of how such a small vessel was able to hold so many persons and surmount endless perils without harm to a soul. And as I think, the clear, unmistakable message comes to me that on that Christmastide, in the bleak and bitter waters off the shore of Korea, God’s own hand was at the helm of my ship,” Kumar quoted Brother Marinus.
[ To contribute financially to the Brother Marinus’ cause, write to the Guild of Servant of God Brother Marinus c/o 1500 Jefferson Dr., Port Arthur, Texas 77642 or email:
brothermariuscause@gmail.com ]