Bethlehem in Paterson Christmas event spreads joy through city streets

In a spectacular act of charity and evangelization, staff, parishioners, volunteers, and friends of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson gave away 3,000 presents and 1,500 coats to Paterson children in need Sunday. In preparation for the event, children who attend the parish were asked to invite anybody in their neighborhood or school to the Cathedral.
“We try to respond to the human needs of our community in Paterson so that we evangelize through Pope Francis’ vision of letting people know their human needs are cared for and that they’re loved, which opens them to faith,” said Msgr. Geno Sylva, S.T.D., rector of the Cathedral. “Our goal is that the children come, and they get earthly toys, but then we invite them to come back to the Cathedral for Mass every Sunday to receive heavenly joys.” After the Sunday Masses, the remaining toys were loaded onto two floats that traveled with police escorts through the neighborhood streets of Paterson. Volunteers, staff, and law enforcement distributed gifts and candy to children who were prompted to come out of their homes by music and sirens. It was a joyous event for those on the giving and receiving side.
“The joy of Christmas was shining bright, especially in the smiles of children, parents, and families!” said Bishop Kevin Sweeney, who participated.
— Jai Agnish