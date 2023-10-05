Beyond The Beacon episode 26 about witnessing for life

Join Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 26 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcome Brother Joachim Joseph, C.F.R., and Solanyi Rodriguez to discuss their efforts to promote a culture of respect for the dignity and value of every human life. Rodriguez is a pro-life sidewalk counselor who works in the Diocese of Paterson’s Respect Life Office. She has counseled numerous moms who have decided against aborting their babies. Brother J.J. is a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal who lives at a friary in Paterson. Brother J.J. and his fellow friars pray outside abortion clinics and support single moms with baby supplies. Bishop Sweeney also shares a special announcement that beginning Oct. 7, he will celebrate a monthly Mass, followed by a peaceful, prayerful procession to a place where abortions are performed or promoted. All are invited to join him in solidarity in this peaceful public witness for life. Listen to the podcast on streaming platforms or watch it on the bishop’s YouTube Channel.