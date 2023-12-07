Beyond The Beacon episode 34

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 34 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. Joining them this week for a passionate discussion about Catholic school education are Prudence Pigott (pictured center) and Lelia Pappas. Pigott is a powerhouse fundraiser for Catholic schools as president of Tri-County Scholarship Fund. Pappas is a dedicated Catholic school principal whose work in the field goes back years. She serves at Academy of St. James of the Marches in Totowa, N.J.