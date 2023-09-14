Beyond The Beacon podcast focuses on National Recovery Month

Join Bishop Kevin Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 23 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcome Father Ed Reading, a licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor who serves in specialized ministry “healing the healers.” Ordained in 1972, he serves as a worker priest in professional settings while providing weekend pastoral services to parishes. Listen to Beyond The Beacon on the major podcast platforms or watch it on the bishop’s YouTube channel.