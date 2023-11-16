Beyond The Beacon: Priestly Vocations

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 32 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. Seminarian Carlos Vargas and Father Charlie Lana — assistant vocation director for the diocese — talk priestly vocations as part of National Vocations Awareness Week. Vargas reflects on his call to the priesthood and what seminarian life is like. We also get to know Father Lana, and he discusses the many ways the diocese and our parishes are supporting priestly vocations. Bishop Sweeney shares insights into his role of assisting in the priestly discernment process for prospective priests. Listen on the major podcast platforms or watch it on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube!