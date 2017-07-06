Bi-Lingual Mass at Cathedral

PASTORAL VISIT Bishop Serratelli blesses the congregation at the end of Mass during his pastoral visit to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson July 2. The Bishop was the principal celebrant of a bi-lingual Mass marking the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary for the active faith community.
Bishop makes pastoral visit to the Cathedral, celebrates Mass with St. John’s parishioners
PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here July 2 and was the principal celebrant of a bi-lingual Mass marking the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary for the active faith community. This was the first Mass the Bishop celebrated for the St. John’s parishioners in the newly rededicated cathedral.