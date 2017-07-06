Bi-Lingual Mass at Cathedral

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Bishop makes pastoral visit to the Cathedral, celebrates Mass with St. John’s parishioners

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here July 2 and was the principal celebrant of a bi-lingual Mass marking the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary for the active faith community. This was the first Mass the Bishop celebrated for the St. John’s parishioners in the newly rededicated cathedral.