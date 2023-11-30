Bianco ‘wears two robes’ as federal judge and Catholic deacon

Earlier in his legal career, Deacon Joseph Bianco found himself in some anxiety-ridden and dangerous situations — including the possibility of being murdered.
As a federal prosecutor and later as a federal judge, Deacon Bianco was part of such cases that involved the mafia, the MS-13 gang, and Al Qaeda terrorists after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Today, he serves as a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Deacon Bianco also ministers as a permanent deacon of St. Peter of Alcantara Parish in Port Washington, N.Y. Meanwhile, he teaches law at the college level while also being the married father of six, including an adopted son with severe autism.
In the midst of this hectic schedule, Deacon Bianco seeks peace, strength, and fortitude in his Catholic faith, especially at daily Mass. He spoke to local lawyers, judges, and others on Nov. 14, during his presentation, “Two Robes: Being a Federal Appellate Judge and Catholic Deacon,” on Nov. 14 at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison.
“My faith has always given me the strength and perseverance to face any difficult challenges that have come across my desk as a prosecutor and as a judge, and all other aspects of my life, because I know God is with me always,” Deacon Bianco told The Beacon after the presentation.
Deacon Bianco’s long legal career included serving as an assistant U.S attorney for the Southern District of New York and as senior counsel and a deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division.
He also served as a U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of New York. In this role, Deacon Bianco oversaw several murder cases against MS-13 gang members. In 2019, he became a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
In 2013, Deacon Bianco was ordained a deacon of the Diocese of Rockville Centre. He finds the most fulfilling part of his ministry is praying with and bringing Holy Communion to those who are sick in the local nursing home or homebound.
“Their deep faith in Jesus and their gratitude and perseverance have been such an inspiration for me in my own journey with Jesus,” Deacon Bianco said.
The Biancos adopted their son, George, a child from China with a cleft pallet and severe autism, “because we believe that every child, no matter what the circumstances, is a beautiful gift from God who should be cherished.”
Sponsoring Deacon Bianco’s presentation was Advocati Christi — Latin for “Advocates of Christ” — from St. Paul’s. It’s a fellowship of Catholic lawyers and judges who are committed to their profession and their faith and seek to mentor other legal professionals.
“Deacon Bianco is a holy man. He’s such a witness to the faith. He’s also had an interesting legal career. Everyone was impressed and edified,” said Brian Honsberger, St. Paul’s executive director and diocesan director of mission and technology integration.