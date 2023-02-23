Bishop administers sacrament of confirmation at St. Mary’s Parish

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated two Masses on Feb. 11 — one in English and another bilingual — at St. Mary’s Parish in Pompton Lakes. At the Masses, he administered the sacrament of confirmation to a total of 121 young people of the parish.
That day, Bishop Sweeney celebrated the 9 a.m. Mass in English and 11 a.m. Mass in English and Spanish. Eleven candidates at the second Mass were from St. Mary’s Hispanic Ministry. Concelebrating the Masses with the bishop was Franciscan Father John Aherne of St. Mary’s, assisted by Deacon Tom Kimak. Also on the altar was Franciscan Father John Alderson for the 9 a.m. Mass and Franciscan Father John Coughlin for both Masses. Father Stephen Prisk, diocesan director of worship, was Master of Ceremonies.