Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Thomas of Aquin Parish

BE FILLED WITH THE SPIRIT Bishop Sweeney and priests (from left) Father Joseph Goode, Father John Pilipie, pastor; and Msgr. Kieran McHugh, with the newly confirmed at St. Thomas of Aquin Parish in Ogdensburg.
Bishop Sweeney administers Sacrament of Confirmation to teens at St. Thomas of Aquin Parish in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Thomas of Aquin Parish here May 22 and celebrated the noon Mass for the Sixth Sunday of Easter. During the Mass, teenagers of the parish received the Sacrament of Confirmation.