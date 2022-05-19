Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to teens at St. Bonaventure Parish

PATERSON Young people at St. Bonaventure Parish here received the Sacrament of Confirmation administered by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during his pastoral visit May 5, which also marked the Fifth Sunday of Easter.
St. Bonaventure’s history began when the Franciscan friars came to Paterson from Germany in 1876 and were given an abandoned Carmelite monastery built the previous year in the Stony Road section of Paterson. Bishop Corrigan advanced the mission to parish status in 1877. The church, on Ramsey Street and Danforth Avenue, was completed in 1880.