Bishop administers Sacrament of Confirmation to teens at St. Mary, Help of Christians

PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to teens at St. Mary, Help of Christians Church here March 26 during the vigil Mass marking the Fourth Sunday of Lent.
The parish’s history began when Dean McNulty of St. John Parish in Paterson, which later became the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, bought property on Sherman and Wayne avenues in the city. In 1873, he began construction of a combination church and school dedicated to Mary, Help of Christians. Bishop Corrigan advanced the mission to parish status in 1880. A new church was built on the corner of Union and Albion avenues in 1890–91. The parish school opened in 1933 and closed in 1969.