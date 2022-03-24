Bishop administers the Sacrament of Confirmation at St. Mark the Evangelist Parish

LONG VALLEY Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney administered the Sacrament of Confirmation to young people at St. Mark the Evangelist Church here March 19 during the vigil Mass marking the Third Sunday of Lent.
The history of St. Mark Parish began in 1986 when Bishop Frank Rodimer established St. Mark’s as a mission of Our Lady of the Mountain Parish in the northern section of Washington Township. Mass was celebrated in various locations, including the Schooley’s Mountain Firehouse. In 1988, on the feast day of St. Mark, April 25, the mission was raised to parish status.