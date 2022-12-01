Bishop Barron’s ‘Strategies for Growth’ (and a few questions for readers)

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
In the two-plus years that I have been writing this weekly column, I believe that there have been times when, indirectly, I asked for or encouraged “feedback” from you (Dear Readers). I believe that now may be a good time to request that feedback more directly. So, I will begin with two questions:
1. How many of you listen to Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire Podcast? (more about that in a moment) and
2. As we consider Bishop Barron’s “strategies for growth,” do you have a practical suggestion or strategy that could help us “evangelize” (grow the Church)?
If you would like to respond to either or both of these questions and, perhaps, submit some questions of your own and/or other comments, you can email me directly at: shepherd@patersodiocese.org, or you can mail them to my office at: “Response to Bishop Sweeney,” Diocesan Center 777 Valley Rd., Clifton, N.J. 07013.
I have shared before that I do my very best to read all the mail and emails that I receive. I am not as successful at replying to all the mail and emails as I would like, but I am happy to hear from so many members of the diocese and others who care deeply for our Church, our country, and society. I am also grateful to hear from those who feel I could or should do better as bishop and others who may be upset about or very grateful for something in their parish and/or for the pastors and priests who serve the parishes and Church of our diocese.
I am asking for your feedback today because the most recent episode (# 361) of Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire podcast inspired me to do so. I believe that those who regularly read this column (and/or follow me or the diocese on social media) are aware that I, personally, am a “fan” of Bishop Barron and his Word on Fire “media apostolate, dedicated to the mission of evangelization.”
In the most recent episode of his weekly podcast entitled “What’s Our Church’s Growth Strategy?” Bishop Barron discusses four practical suggestions that he recently offered to the priests of the diocese he shepherds (Winona-Rochester, Minn.). I found the discussion to be thoughtprovoking and would like to recommend it to you. I ask the “feedback” question because I wonder how many of you, Dear Readers, have already heard the interview? For those who have, I hope you may already be thinking of an answer or suggestion for feedback question #2.
My guess is that a significant portion, perhaps a large majority of readers, may not be regular listeners of Bishop Barron’s podcast. I suspect that there are some (or many) readers who may have never listened to a podcast. To those readers, I would say, “there is a first time for everything,” and maybe, “today is the day.” If you are not familiar or comfortable with technology, the internet, or “google,” I hope you can find someone to help you. To find and listen to the podcast, you can “google”: “Word on fire podcast,” or, if you are reading this electronically, you can click here. I hope that each of you will find the time (25 minutes), if you haven’t done so already, to listen to the podcast (or watch the video).
Just in case you may not have the opportunity right away or have access to the internet, here are the four strategies that Bishop Barron recommends:
1. That every family who regularly attends Sunday Mass should make it their evangelical responsibility to bring another family to Mass this coming year.
2. Every Catholic should pray for the expansion of the Church, suggesting that each parishioner pray that their parish would “increase by 100 percent, double in size, in the coming year.”
3. Invite seekers to raise questions — and be ready to answer those questions, learning “apologetics” — a strong call for “continuing education” in our knowledge of our Faith.
4. “Be kind,” — Jesus said, “they will know you are Christians by your love” — people need to see us “living our Faith,” especially by the way we treat (interact with) one another.
Toward the end of the discussion, the host asks Bishop Barron if he “has any specific advice for priests?” After thinking for a moment, Bishop Barron replies, “maybe it’s the liturgy?” He goes on to speak of the priest as the “chief liturgist in that parish” who leads his people as he leads them in prayer and mentions the importance of “attentiveness to the liturgy to make sure that is a place where Christ is truly encountered.”
For those who have listened or will listen, I hope you find the interview and Bishop Barron’s suggestions as interesting and thought-provoking as I did. I have been very happy to see how evangelization and the “New Evangelization” have been and are a priority in our diocese and in so many of our parishes.
As I listened to and reflected on Bishop Barron’s suggestions, I wondered whether there might be some other strategies that we could consider as we hope (and pray) to grow the Church here in our diocese. I hope that some of our priests and pastors might be reading this column. Still, I know that many of them, with the assistance and input of staff and parish leaders, are thinking about (and implementing) creative and effective evangelization strategies regularly.
One additional practical strategy I would offer (and look forward to discussing with our priests and diocesan leaders) is more frequent invitations to the Sacramental Life. It is very important to offer ways that active (practicing) Catholics can grow in faith and the knowledge of our faith — and see themselves as “evangelists.” One way we can all be evangelists, similar to Bishop Barron’s first strategy, is by inviting the unbaptized (of all ages) to be baptized — and those who have not yet received Holy Communion or Confirmation to do so. We need to invite couples not sacramentally married to consider doing so. There are signs that the Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) is making a “comeback.” I believe that part of why Catholics are returning to Confession, especially during Lent, is because the Church (dioceses and parishes) has offered special and enthusiastic invitations. Please consider this a personal invitation to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation during Advent — a great way to prepare for Christmas!
I look forward to hearing your feedback, and please let us continue to pray for one another — and for the growth of the Church, especially in this Beautiful Season of Advent.