Bishop begins Catholic Schools Week in diocese with Mass for Immaculate Heart of Mary School

The community of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School in Wayne on Jan. 28 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who helped kick off Catholic Schools Week (CSW) in the diocese by celebrating a Mass in the parish church.
Concelebrating the Mass was Father Mateusz Jasniewicz, IHM’s pastor. At the liturgy, Bishop Sweeney blessed student ambassadors who exemplify the school’s mission as role models following in the footsteps of Christ. They were: Breckin Norton, Ethan Harrison, Danica Buscher, Noelle Tully, Cora Bankuti, Sarah DeGobbi, Eilish Fahey, and Gianna Sierra.
After the Mass, Bishop Sweeney visited the school. There students dressed up as notable people and gave a presentation about their lives as part of a Wax Museum Display.
This year, CSW is being held nationally from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. Schools typically observe the week with Masses, assemblies and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members to celebrate.