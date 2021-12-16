Bishop blesses new chapel at St. Agnes Parish in Paterson

PATERSON On the feast of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney blessed the new chapel at St. Agnes Church in Paterson, located near the parking lot. The chapel was built through the generosity of the parish community. It is used for the celebration of daily Mass. Father Enrique Corona, pastor of St. Agnes and St. Michael the Archangel parishes in Paterson, hopes eventually there will be perpetual Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel, located in the heart of the city of Paterson.