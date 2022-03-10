Bishop blesses new chapel, other renovations at Morris Catholic H.S.

DENVILLE On March 3, a day mixed with joy, sorrow, and ultimately hope, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney blessed and dedicated the $1.5 million in major renovations at Morris Catholic High School (MCHS) here, designed to “provide new and improved space for the Morris Catholic community.”
On that Thursday morning, Bishop Sweeney made a scheduled visit to MCHS for the dedication but ended up comforting the school community, which was still in shock from the sudden death Jessie Wintle, a beloved math and computer teacher on March 1. But the Bishop reminded them before blessing MCHS’ new chapel — the spiritual heart of the school and of the project — that the worship space should remind them of “the hope of Resurrection,” including for Wintle, who was chair of the school’s math and computer science departments. The liturgy was dedicated to Wintle, whose death devastated the MCHS community [see tribute to Wintle at right].
“The family of Morris Catholic is in suffering and pain these days. Mrs. Wintle led a life of faith in every subject that she taught — just as we are all called to be, so that we can share in everlasting life with God in heaven,” Bishop Sweeney said in this homily, during the Mass. Concelebrating were Father Peter Clarke, MCHS president; Father Carmen Buono, retired diocesan priest and chaplain of the school; and Msgr. John Hart, pastor of Assumption Parish in Morristown and diocesan director of clergy personnel. “This is an historic moment for Morris Catholic. The blessing of this new chapel shows that the Catholic faith is alive here at the school and continues to flourish,” the Bishop said.
The $1.5 million major renovation created improvements at MCHS that are centered in Christ, such as the new chapel, that serve better the educational and spiritual needs of the students and also strengthen the school’s Catholic identity. They also include a refurbished entrance and lobby and a new student-life center, called “Crusader Commons,” named for MCHS’ mascot, and a courtyard. Many of the areas in and around the lobby are welcoming and bright, thanks in part to rows of clear windows that bring in sunlight to illuminate the spaces, Father Clarke said. “These improvements are intended for the entire Morris Catholic community, including past, current, and future students and prospective parents, who can look around and say, ‘I could see my kids coming here,’” Father Clarke said. “We wanted to make the building as wonderful as the people in it. Students spend the majority of their day here at Morris Catholic. They consider the school their second home and their friends here their second family. We wanted to give them a comfortable, welcoming space in which to work and socialize. Morris Catholic has a lot to be proud of with this project,” he said.
The chapel was relocated from a classroom at the rear of the building to the front of the school to emphasize the school’s Catholic identity, to make it more accessible, and to move it to a more visible place — front and center —where students enter the building. Formerly part of the library and computer lab, the larger space will enable students, parents, and alumni to attend daily Mass and will hold other liturgical celebrations, such as baptisms, weddings, and memorial Masses. During the school day, the chapel will hold other activities, such as theology classes, lectures, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and Stations of the Cross on Fridays, Father Clarke said.
“The chapel is located in the center of the school building, because the Catholic faith is at the center of Morris Catholic,” Father Clarke said. The simple chapel space has been outfitted with a new wooden altar, ambo, and seats and images of the Stations of the Cross along one wall. The school acquired a tabernacle and reliquary from St. Francis Residential Community in Denville, which recently closed. “A panel of glass windows on one side lets people see that Mass is going on in the chapel and say ‘I’ll jump in.’ Or maybe it will be empty, so they can take in time for quiet prayer,” he said.
The “Crusader Commons” student-life center looks like a social area found on a college campus with its sleek design. It features a café, study pods, and multi-purpose spaces for social learning, collaboration, and community. It gives students a safe and comfortable space to socialize, grab some coffee or snacks, connect with their friends, and finish their studying or begin their homework. The Commons is also a spacious area for large meetings and events, Father Clarke said.
“The Commons is a great place, where I can talk with my friends and other students and study with them,” said Anna Giannotti, a MCHS senior.
The renovations also included a new entrance to help Morris Catholic make the strongest first impression and welcome students, families, and visitors, while a new courtyard outside from the Commons” creates a place for social events and student gatherings, Father Clarke said.
More than a year ago, the members of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees and Father Clarke began a conversation about how they can “transform Morris Catholic in a significant way that promotes its Catholic identity, commitment to academic excellence, and sense of community.” After a series of discussions with other board members, alumni, parents, students, faculty, members of the larger community, area clergy, and administrative and clerical staff from the Diocese, “the idea of Crusader Commons was born,” Father Clarke said.
Morris Catholic has worked closely with Bishop Sweeney, the Diocese, the diocesan College of Consulors, the diocesan School Office, and its own board of Trustees to develop plans for the project. The school secured more than $1 million in commitments from alumni, benefactors, and parents and the backing of the Diocese. Donnelly Construction oversaw the completion of the project, Father Clarke said.
“Morris Catholic exists to strengthen young men and women intellectually and spiritually so they can develop character, respect for community, and lifelong commitment through the love of Christ. Since 1957, our school building has served our community and created an environment for our students to thrive,” said Father Clarke, who noted that more than 400 students attend Morris Catholic from 36 towns in New Jersey. “As student interests and needs evolve, every institution is faced with the need to adapt the school environment to meet those needs,” he said.
DENVILLE Jessie Wintle loved adding a little sparkle to her math and computer science classes — and the school day — at Morris Catholic High School (MCHS) here. There was this time when she dressed up in an inflatable Tyrannosaurs Rex costume, much to the delight of faculty, staff, and students, remembered Christina Jean-Baptiste, a senior in her Math 4 class.
“I might not love math but Mrs. Wintle made it as bearable as possible. She also put flashing Christmas lights around the board in the classroom, which made it easier to see the math formulas that she wrote on it,” said Jean-Baptiste, who along with the entire MCHS community, is naturally feeling shock and sadness over the beloved Wintle’s unexpected death on March 1 at age 56.
Through both tears and smiles, MCHS faculty, staff, and students remembered Wintle, who served as chair of the math and computer science departments, as a passionate and open-hearted teacher with a “geek streak:” a love of pop culture, including the realms of science fiction and fantasy — as well as Disney. She also was adviser to the school’s Magna Corda honors program, Math League, Anime/Pop Culture Club, and Disney Club. Wintle was also remembered as an educator who demonstrated creativity in the classroom and in school to inspire students to reach their full potential and always was ready to help her fellow teachers.
On the day after Wintle died, MCHS offered a Memorial Mass in her honor. On March 3, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a scheduled visit to the school to bless the $1.5 million in renovations, including a new chapel, and ended up comforting the MCHS community and offering a Mass in the new chapel in her memory. Also, counselors from MCHS; DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne; and Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta, have been on hand to help students, faculty, and staff grapple with Wintle’s sudden death, said Father Peter Clarke, MCHS president.
“Everybody here at Morris Catholic is in shock. It’s strange not to see Jessie here in the morning because she was one of the first teachers to come in to school,” Father Clarke said. “Jessie was beloved here. She was a consummate oddball. For the kids to see that, it was a wonderful thing. But she had the ability to transcend the different groups of people in the school, endearing herself to them,” he said.
At Christmas time, Wintle loved wearing ugly Christmas sweaters and her creativity always won her the class door-decorating contest, Toni Havers, MCHS guidance counselor, told The Beacon, as she oversaw Wintle’s Math 4 class on March 3.
Wintle shared her enjoyment of the sci-fi and fantasy realms, including Star Wars, with friends, family, and students and made regular visits to Disneyworld and various sci-fi and fantasy conventions. She also loved animals, and opened her home to many pets including those she leaves behind: Caboodle, Castiel, and Sputnik. Survivors include her husband, Mark, according to her obituary.
Born in Paterson, Wintle had taught math and English in the Diocese since 1987 at the former Neumann Prep in Wayne, where she was graduated from in 1983; the former Bayley-Ellard School in Madison; and MCHS, where she had taught since 2005. She also taught at the County College of Morris in Randolph. Wintle earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick and a master’s degree from Seton Hall University in South Orange. She was named Educator of the Year by the Knights of Columbus in Morris Plains, Teacher of the Year in the Diocese, and was runner up Teacher of the Year in New Jersey, her obituary said.
“Jessie was creative and smart. She lit up the room,” Havers said. “She had the biggest heart. She saw the good in everyone. She would do anything for anyone. She put everyone before herself,” she said.