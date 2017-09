BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop visits Totowa parish, blesses new pulpit

TOTOWA Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Parish here Sept. 9 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. During the Mass, the Bishop blessed the new pulpit donated by Lily Handal and family. It was given in honor of her husband, Shafiq D. Handal, and her grandson, George Michael Kotsis.