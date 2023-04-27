Bishop blesses pregnancy mobile unit in support of life

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on April 24 blessed a new mobile unit that will be parked outside of abortion clinics to provide free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and counseling to women, and expectant mothers, as an alternative to abortion. The blessing took place in the parking lot of the diocesan chancery office on Valley Road in Clifton.
Present with Bishop Sweeney were members of local organizations that helped make the mobile unit and blessing possible, including Several Sources Shelters in Ramsey, for women facing unplanned pregnancies, the Knights of Columbus, the Respect Life Office of the Diocese of Paterson, and the Bishop’s Office. Several Sources owns and operates the vehicle. When in use, it will be parked outside abortion clinics in Montclair, Paterson, and Newark.
Several Sources received a major donation from one of its partners, Save the Storks in Colorado, a national pro-life organization that consults with other respect life groups. Then, Several Sources secured additional funding from its donors. The Knights of Columbus donated the ultrasound machine.
Joan Silo, CEO of Several Sources, said she was grateful to Bishop Sweeney for blessing the mobile unit and spending time in prayer with those gathered in the parking lot Monday morning.
“I have witnessed how amazing these mobile units are!” said Solanyi Rodriguez, assistant to the Respect Life Office, who also is a sidewalk counselor outside a Montclair abortion clinic. “I have a 20-year-old mom who this weekend celebrates her baby’s birthday, all thanks to this help! Prayers for this mom, and for all others who like her just needed — and need — to hear their baby’s heartbeat to then not abort.”