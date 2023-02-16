Bishop bonds with his flock at ‘meet and greet’

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney sometimes leaned in close to listen as he mingled with parishioners. Open and friendly, the bishop worked his way through a crowded gym on Feb. 8 at Our Lady of the Magnificat (OLM) Parish in Kinnelon. He shared moments with many of the 150 faithful from OLM and other parishes who came to meet the shepherd of the diocese.
As part of the wine-and-cheese “meet and greet,” many of those Catholics — as individuals, couples, or groups — had an opportunity to ask Bishop Sweeney a question about the Church, faith, or life, share an anecdote, or air a concern.
One of those who spoke with the bishop was Todd Schmidt of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Branchville.
“Bishop Sweeney is outstanding,” said Schmidt, who had never met him before. He expressed to the bishop a concern that many Catholics are leaving the Church for younger nondenominational Christian churches. A hopeful Schmidt said, “We have the Eucharist: the Body and Blood of Jesus.”
That night, Bishop Sweeney leaned in close to his flock to become part of the “listening Church” he mentioned in an opening reflection. Last year, the diocese participated in the first phase of the universal Church’s Synod on Synodality, a two-year process of reflecting on its life and mission, he said.
“It’s about a Church that is open to hearing experiences and encountering one another on the journey of life and faith,” Bishop Sweeney said.
In his short address, the bishop gave the faithful reflections to consider, such as the importance of being active in a parish. He called the diocese “alive” thanks to “the priests, deacons, religious, those living the vocation of marriage, grandparents, young people, and our schools.”
The bishop also hoped that, with the synod, the Church would take up Pope Francis’ call for it to “do things a little differently,” especially to help marginalized people.
Later, Bishop Sweeney’s words caused Schmidt to reflect on his own service in the Knights of Columbus Don Bosco Council 7784 in Newton.
“I love getting involved with charity and helping people,” said Schmidt.
Giving the Feb. 8 event a cocktail party atmosphere was Michael Pierce, OLM music minister, who softly played instrumental standards on piano. It was organized by the parish Knights of Columbus. The “meet and greet” was held in the gym of the former OLM School, now the secular Shepard Academy.
That night, Theresa and Ron Andersen, 28-year parishioners at OLM, were all smiles after having talked with Bishop Sweeney. She bonded with him over their Brooklyn connection — she was born there, and the bishop served as priest of the Brooklyn Diocese.
“It was fun,” said Theresa, noting that they had never met the bishop before. Their service to OLM includes cooking for Father English Community Center in Paterson, a ministry of the diocesan Catholic Charities, and nine years as catechists.
The “meet and greet” idea started a few months ago at a dinner with Bishop Sweeney; Father Stephen Shadwell, OLM pastor; and Father Ed Lambro, weekend assistant.
“This is meeting the bishop at a different level so he can hear what the disciples of Jesus Christ in the diocese are thinking and feeling,” Father Shadwell told attendees. “It’s also a chance for everyone to meet each other.”