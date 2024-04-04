Bishop brings Christ’s love to inmates in Morris County Correctional Facility

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney on March 27 once again celebrated a Mass during Holy Week in the Morris County Correctional Facility in Morristown.
Concelebrating the liturgy with Bishop Sweeney were three priests who minister at the facility: Father Owen Moran, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison; Father Alex Nevitt, parochial vicar of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township; and Father Philip-Michael Tangorra, pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Branchville. Volunteers from the Order of Malta in N.J. serve the facility every Wednesday.
As celebrated at the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, Bishop Sweeney washed the feet of inmates. It commemorates when Jesus washed the feet of the 12 apostles.
The bishop’s homily emphasized the Lord’s love for everyone, evidenced by his sacrifice on the cross. Bishop Sweeney also spoke about forgiveness and the Lord’s mercy.