BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli celebrates Christmas Day Mass in St. Catherine of Bologna Church, Ringwood

RINGWOOD ﻿﻿﻿Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Catherine of Bologna Church here Dec. 25, Christmas Day.



St. Catherine’s was Father Farmer’s largest mission site in the 18th century. It was committed to the care of the Franciscan friars in 1880 and a church was erected in 1917 on property provided by the Ringwood Mining Company. The mission was raised to parish status in 1945. A parish hall, built in 1954, was converted to use as a church in 1955. The parish school opened in 1948. The Franciscans withdrew from the parish and turned over the administration of the parish to the Diocese in 1990.