Bishop celebrates Feast Day Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux School in Succasunna
SUCCASUNNA St. Therese School here welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who visited the school and celebrated Mass for the community Oct. 1 to mark the feast day of the parish and school’s patron, St. Therese of Lisieux.