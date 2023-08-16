Bishop celebrates Mass at Blue Army Shrine

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass on Aug. 13 at the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Asbury, N.J.
Concelebrants of the Mass included Father Luke Mary Fletcher, chaplain of the shrine and a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal. The Mass was celebrated in English with Bishop Sweeney praying and speaking in Spanish on occasion. It was the bishop’s second visit to the shrine.
In July, Bishop Sweeney visited the sacred shrine at Fatima in Portugal with pilgrims from the Paterson and Metuchen dioceses as part of a trip to World Youth Day in Lisbon. The Blessed Mother appeared to three shepherd children in Fatima six times in 1917.
From around the diocese and the state, about 2,500 pilgrims attended the Mass. The shrine is operated by the World Apostolate of Fatima.
The Aug. 13 event started with a rosary procession with the carrying of the Our Lady of Fatima pilgrim virgin statue around the grounds of the shrine. Then, Brother Pius Marie Gagne, the shrine’s co-chaplain and also a Franciscan Friar of the Renewal, gave a talk.
Brother Gagne’s presentation was followed by the Mass and then a Eucharistic procession and Benediction. The event ended with a “Fatima farewell,” during which pilgrims sang a song and waved white handkerchiefs as the statue departed.
— MICHAEL WOJCIK