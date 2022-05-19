Bishop celebrates Mass at Blue Army Shrine May 13, on feast day of Our Lady of Fatima

ASHBURY On May 13, the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated Mass at the National Blue Army Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima here to mark the Blessed Mother’s apparition in Fatima, Portugal on May 13, 1917 before three shepherd children. From around the Diocese and the state, many attended the Mass. The shrine is operated by the World Apostolate of Fatima.
In response to the leak of a draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court on the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned, pro-abortion advocates are holding nationwide demonstrations against those who support the right to life. The U.S. Bishops invited the faithful to unite in fasting and prayer the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima on May 13.
In a statement, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities said, “In the midst of current tensions, we invite Catholics around the country to join us in fasting and praying the rosary on Friday, May 13, the Memorial of Our Lady of Fatima.” The intentions included that all branches of government are dedicated to protecting the rights of human life from conception to natural death; for overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in the Supreme Court’s final decisions in Dobbs v. Jackson; for the conversion of hearts of those who support abortion; to build a culture in this country where all children are welcomed; mothers and fathers are supported and family and marriage are recognized and for Our Blessed Mother’s intercession and guidance as the Church continues to walk with mothers and families in need, and continues to promote alternatives to abortion, and seeks to create a culture of life.