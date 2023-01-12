Bishop celebrates Mass at St. Joseph’s Rest Home

The Daughters of Charity of the Most Precious Blood welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated Mass on Dec. 30, the Feast of the Holy Family, in the chapel of St. Joseph’s Rest Home in Paterson, which the religious sisters sponsor and operate. The bishop was joined by 12 Daughters of Charity who minister at the nonprofit state-licensed residential facility for elderly women and 13 residents. The religious community also operates a daycare for children. Since 1950 the Daughters of Charity have provided aging parents and loved ones a haven at St. Joseph’s, where they are cared for and surrounded by a warm and homelike atmosphere.