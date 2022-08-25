MENDHAM The Sisters of Christian Charity celebrated the 173rd anniversary of the founding of the congregation and the anniversaries of 15 sisters during a Mass on Aug. 21 celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney in the Chapel of Mary Immaculate at Mallinckrodt Convent here.
The following sisters celebrated their anniversaries in consecrated life: 80 years: Sister Martina Reuther; 75 years: Sister Immaculata Arboline, Sister Felice Donelin, Sister Mary Marzen, and Sister Patricia Murphy; 70 years: Sister Virginia Ann Barry, Sister Ann Marie Kase, and Sister Gracemary Shalvey; 60 years: Sister Laura Berryman, Sister Joanne Bednar, Sister Mary Dorothy Kelly, and Sister Adalberta Mette; 50 years: Sister Mary Joseph Schultz; and 40 years: Sister Mary Dominic Kopitar and Sister Maria Angelina Rivarola.
The celebration included a special offer of congratulations to Bishop Sweeney, who celebrated the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in June.
During that afternoon, the sisters took part in their annual commissioning service, which marked the beginning of a new “apostolic year” in their ministries. A “Sending Forth” blessing was imparted on four sisters who will be sent to serve in other countries of the congregation during the next several months: Sister Mary Amata Reifsnyder to Germany, Sister Luiza Simon to the Philippines, and Sister John Paul Thorley and Sister Sophia Marie Peralta to Argentina.