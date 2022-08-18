Bishop celebrates Mass for the feast of the Assumption followed by annual procession

NETCONG Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass for the Feast of the Assumption on Aug. 13, two days early, in St. Michael Church here. At the end of Mass the Bishop blessed a statue of Our Lady of the Assumption which led a procession through the streets of Netcong — part of St. Michael’s celebration of Feast of the Assumption, which is observed on Aug. 15.
The Mass was offered in memory of the following members of the Our Lady of the Assumption Society who died in the past 12 months: Paul Rampone, Anthony Damelio Sr., and Jerry Lombardi. The society coordinates the feast day celebration at St. Michael’s every year.
After the Mass, society members brought the statue outside and fastened it to a decorated cart that they guided through the streets during the procession, which ended at a local park where an Italian festival took place later that evening with food, rides, and games.