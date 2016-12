BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop Serratelli celebrates Mass in Spanish at Paterson church

PATERSON St. Joseph Parish here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on a pastoral visit. Dec. 4. The Bishop was the principal celebrant of the 9:30 a.m. Mass in Spanish for Second Sunday of Advent.



The parish’s roots go back to 1867 when it began as a mission of St. John’s, Paterson. It was advanced to parish status in 1875. A church was built in 1888 but was substantially destroyed in the Great Fire of 1902. It was rebuilt in 1904.