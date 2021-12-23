Bishop celebrates Mass in Spanish at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Boonton

BOONTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the vigil Mass marking the Fourth Sunday of Advent at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church here Dec. 18. The Mass was celebrated in Spanish to serve the growing Spanish-speaking community in the area.
Father Jader Avila, who will be in residence at St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, and serves as assistant coordinator of evangelization and communication through social media in Spanish, and will provide pastoral care to the Spanish-speaking community of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Boonton, effective Jan. 1, concelebrated the Mass.