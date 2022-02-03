Bishop celebrates Mass in St. James of the Marches Church

TOTOWA Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. James of the Marches Parish here where he celebrated the 12:05 p.m. Mass on Friday, Jan. 28. Students from St. James Academy attended the Mass along with parishioners. Priests serving in the Mid-Passaic Deanery were concelebrants of the Mass. Following the Mass, the deanery meeting with the Bishop was held in St. James Rectory with the focus on the Synod of Synodality. In a few weeks, delegates representing parishes, religious orders, and schools will be reaching out to Catholics in the Diocese as part of the Synod, which is themed “For a synodal Church: Communion — Participation — Mission.”