Bishop celebrates Mass on Christmas Day in Prospect Park church

PROSPECT PARK Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Paul Church here Dec. 25 where he was the principal celebrant of a Christmas Day Mass marking the Nativity of the Lord.
The parish’s history dates back to 1924 when Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Paterson, was responsible for the construction of a mission church on Haledon Avenue in Prospect Park. The following year Bishop O’Connor established the mission as a parish for the Boroughs of Haledon, North Haledon, and Prospect Park. A new church was built in 1966.