Bishop celebrates Mass with Catholic school presidents, principals

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated an annual Mass with presidents and principals of Catholic schools in the Paterson Diocese on Aug. 24 for the opening of the 2023–24 school year. The liturgy took place in the oratory of the Diocesan Center in Clifton.
The Mass was part of a day-long back-to-school gathering of 17 elementary school and high school principals and three high school presidents. It included a meeting and commissioning of the presidents and principals for the start of the academic year.
“Bishop Sweeney was supportive and affirming of our mission and of Catholic education,” said diocesan Schools Superintendent Mary Baier. Meetings followed the Mass in St. John Paul II Pastoral Center in Clifton. “We talked about our vision and how the schools can move forward for the future.” Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Sweeney were Father Stanley Barron, diocesan vicar for education and pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in the Flanders neighborhood of Mount Olive Township; Father Peter Clarke, president of Morris Catholic High School in Denville; and Holy Cross Father Walter Jenkins, president of the Catholic Academy of Sussex County. It consists of Pope John XXIII High School, Pope John Middle School, and Rev. Brown Memorial School.
— MICHAEL WOJCIK