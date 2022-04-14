Bishop celebrates Palm Sunday Mass at Clifton church

CLIFTON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney made a pastoral visit to St. Brendan/St. George Church in Clifton here April 10 where he celebrated the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Palm Sunday.
The history of the St. Brendan/St. George parish community began six years ago when St. Brendan Parish here and St. George Parish in Paterson merged. St. George Parish was founded in 1897 to serve the growing number of Catholics in the southern section of Paterson. St. Brendan Parish was established in 1945 and the current church was built in 1961. The two churches were located less than a mile from each other.