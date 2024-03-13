Bishop celebrates St. Patrick’s Day parade Mass in Morristown

In a section of Morristown, often known as the “Dublin” neighborhood, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Mass in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Morristown on March 9. Descendants of the early Irish immigrants to this area more than a century ago and many others who consider themselves Irish by blood or by heart attended the 9:30 a.m. Mass. The popular parade stepped off at noon in the rain.
Msgr. John Hart, Assumption’s pastor, concelebrated Mass, joined by several other priests. The Mass was organized by local parishioners, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, and the Irish American Association of North Jersey. Among those in attendance were Jack Haren of Morris Plains, this year’s grand marshal, and his wife Eileen, along with many of the parade’s past grand marshals. Haren is president and chief financial officer of Mohawk Fine Papers, Inc. in Cohoes, N.Y.
The Morristown parade is New Jersey’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade. This family-friendly event has been a Morris County tradition since 1979.